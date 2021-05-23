Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.16. 538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 300,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.27. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $343.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 187,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 301,523 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.