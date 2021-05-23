Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.12

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 3160696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 63,218 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 84,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

