Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives $183.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

BAND traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 207,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,300. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average of $149.54. Bandwidth has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bandwidth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 26,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 209,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

