Bank of America Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $180.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion and a PE ratio of -8.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.83. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.