Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$124.08.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$123.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.49. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$63.62 and a 52-week high of C$124.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.0237288 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

