Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 246,723 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 833.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,694,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,789,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,455. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,428 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

