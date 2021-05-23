Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. 2,372,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

