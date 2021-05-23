Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,827. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

