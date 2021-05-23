Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 45,600 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 186.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Roku were worth $22,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after buying an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after buying an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock traded down $5.33 on Friday, hitting $330.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,889. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

