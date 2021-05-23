Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 84,422 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last three months. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 489,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,941. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

