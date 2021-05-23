Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,901 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded down $12.67 on Friday, hitting $2,293.38. The company had a trading volume of 263,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,377.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,207.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.