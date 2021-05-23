Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.14% of Barings BDC worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $509.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. On average, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 118.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

