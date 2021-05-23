Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 16,445 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for about 3.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $102.74. 793,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,391. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $103.42. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.