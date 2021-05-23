Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,358 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,401,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,560. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

