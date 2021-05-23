Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BMWYY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.