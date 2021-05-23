Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Buys New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. 15,150,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,484,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

