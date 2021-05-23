Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $16.14 Million Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,235 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises approximately 1.4% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.57% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.77. 330,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,788. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

