Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.24. 388,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,320. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.97. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

