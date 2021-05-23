Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Invests $8.58 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,018 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

