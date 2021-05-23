Bell Bank Acquires 327 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,689,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

