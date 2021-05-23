Bell Bank Buys 417 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after buying an additional 80,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 277,073 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $73,209.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,444 shares of company stock valued at $906,497 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

