Bell Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bell Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

