Berenberg Bank Raises Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target to GBX 650

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 573.20 ($7.49).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 563.50 ($7.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.07. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 357 ($4.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 555.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 519.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

