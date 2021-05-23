Bezant Market Capitalization Achieves $171,628.81 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $171,628.81 and approximately $9,491.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bezant has traded 93.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00753792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.10 or 0.07118267 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

