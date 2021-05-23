BHPCoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.77 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and $2.77 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

