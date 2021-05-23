Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.68 million-$663.94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.49 million.

Bilibili stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

