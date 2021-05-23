BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Trading Down 0.8%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 31 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Separately, Danske cut shares of BioGaia AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

