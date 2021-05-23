Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

BIIB traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.16. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

