BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIOL. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.15 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

BIOL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,771. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.44.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. Equities research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

