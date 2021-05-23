BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $95.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $24,544.81 and $95.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.17 or 0.00649899 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002250 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

