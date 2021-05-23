Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $486.47 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00007474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $486.47 million and $37.88 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000739 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00047722 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

