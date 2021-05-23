BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Cap Achieves $10.35 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00005281 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.60 or 0.00402431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00048598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00178953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002968 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

