BitSend Market Cap Reaches $152,331.13 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $152,331.13 and $94.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitSend has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00474396 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004565 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00021347 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.36 or 0.01488923 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,037,575 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.