BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down to $48.58

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $45.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 4,711 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

