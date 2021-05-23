BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Shares Gap Down to $48.58

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $45.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 4,711 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42.
In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,985 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
