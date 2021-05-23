BLAST Market Capitalization Achieves $41,821.70 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $41,821.70 and $16.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007719 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

