BLink (BLINK) Trading Down 42.3% This Week

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $13,858.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00056427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00822823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.59 or 0.07779250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00077462 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

