Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Roth Capital

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLNK. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

BLNK stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 606,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 161,057 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 339,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 93,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

