Blucora Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 7,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,220% compared to the typical daily volume of 575 call options.

BCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

BCOR opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Blucora has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,637.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

