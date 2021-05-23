Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BPRMF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

Blue Prism Group stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. Blue Prism Group has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $26.08.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.