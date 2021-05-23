Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,349 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 57.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 335,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $774.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.50 million. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

