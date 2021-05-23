Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 575.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,093 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASAN. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,524,000. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.63. 2,163,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,100. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.