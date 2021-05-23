Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 346.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE traded down $7.62 on Friday, reaching $495.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.71. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

