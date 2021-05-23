Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 24,141 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,051,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

