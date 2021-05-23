Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,708,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.