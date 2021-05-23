Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMD traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,482. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.72%. Cantel Medical’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.