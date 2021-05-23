BMO Capital Markets Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to C$38.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.75 to C$42.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

