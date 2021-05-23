BMO Capital Markets Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $82.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,585. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.