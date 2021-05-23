BMO Capital Markets Raises Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $82.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.
Shares of BERY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,585. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after purchasing an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
