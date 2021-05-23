Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Raised to GBX 915 at Berenberg Bank

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 680 ($8.88).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 833 ($10.88) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 812.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 760.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,165.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 497.13 ($6.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 874 ($11.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

