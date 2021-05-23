BOLT (BOLT) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, BOLT has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $324,440.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.36 or 0.00906982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.