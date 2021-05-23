Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,395.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $12.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,293.38. 263,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,888. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,377.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2,207.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $24,705,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

